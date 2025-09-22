Joint Statement on Trustworthy Data Governance for AI

Source: Privacy Commissioner

22 Sept 2025, 09:00

New Zealand has joined with 18 other Data Protection Agencies to mark its support towards an extended global commitment to innovative and privacy-protecting AI.

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster says the joint statement issued on Trustworthy Data Governance for AI highlights the opportunities offered by AI. It also sheds light on several risks that responsible use of AI needs to consider, including concerns over data protection and privacy, discrimination and bias, disinformation, and AI hallucination.

Doing AI well means doing privacy well. There’s recognition of the importance of embedding privacy-by-design principles into AI systems and that AI should be developed and deployed in accordance with data protection and privacy rules and other norms, Mr Webster says.

“Data Protection Agencies have a leading role in setting clear requirements and guidance that support organisations to implement AI in innovative ways while maintaining privacy protections. This declaration provides global recognition of the significant challenges presented by AI and the increased need to protect privacy and other fundamental rights.”

“People building and using AI tools are using information in new ways, including personal information. Most of the development of popular AI systems happens outside New Zealand.”

“I welcomed the chance to sign this statement and join with other privacy and data protection bodies. Considering privacy is a critical part of using AI in ways that achieve the intended outcomes and earn New Zealanders’ trust.”

To highlight protection authorities’ leading role in shaping data governance to address AI’s evolving challenges, the signatories committed to:

Foster a shared understanding of lawful grounds for processing data in the context of AI training in our respective jurisdictions

Develop clear standards and requirements to ensure that AI training data is processed lawfully, whether based on consent, contractual necessity, legitimate interest, or other legal justifications.

Exchange information and establish a shared understanding of proportionate safety measures.

Reduce legal uncertainties and secure space for innovation where data processing is essential for the development and deployment of AI.

Mr Webster said it was important to work with other jurisdictions on AI as it was a global technology that was developing at pace.

The Joint Statement on Building Trustworthy Data Governance Frameworks to Encourage Development of Innovative and Privacy-protecting AI (Joint Statement), was signed by nineteen data protection authorities (DPAs) – Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Korea, New Zealand, Luxembourg, Macao SAR, Spain, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, at the Global Privacy Assembly (GPA) Seoul 2025 (15-19 September, 2025).

