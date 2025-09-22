Education – Literacy Takes Centre Stage with Tukuoha Funds

Source: Tapuwae Roa



Literacy emerged as a key theme in Tapuwae Roa’s latest Tukuoha funding round, with $60,000 awarded to nine kaupapa Māori aimed at strengthening whānau through financial, health, cultural, and environmental knowledge.

Now in its fourth year, distributed funds included the return of the Pou Herenga Tangata Award, supporting rangatahi-led initiatives in the community, and the Tonganui Scholarship, advancing tikanga and mātauranga in the oceans space. This year also saw the inclusion of Te Ngake o Te Kūpenga, a discretionary fund designed to encourage Māori into ocean-based careers by strengthening connections to Tangaroa.

Several recipients in this year’s cohort are directing their funding toward advancing literacy in applied, community-based contexts. Among them are Pou Herenga Tangata Awardees Maioha Haimona-Ngawharau (Ngāti Ranginui) and Māia Lockyer (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Ngāti Porou, Rongomaiwahine) who intend to develop a series of free health literacy resources designed to bridge the gap between clinical knowledge and patient understanding.

“As fourth-year Māori medical students, we recognised that many patients leave clinical encounters feeling confused or overwhelmed by complex medical terminology,” says Haimona-Ngawharau.

“By producing and releasing free health literacy resources, we aim to break down the physiology and pathology of common conditions, demystify clinical language, and provide practical tools for navigating the healthcare system.”

Another project advancing literacy through storytelling is led by Te Ngake o Te Kūpenga recipient Kelly Klink (Ngāti Wai), who plans to publish a series of bilingual children’s books that impart stories about the moana and connections to whakapapa.

“I’m currently writing children’s books giving tamariki stories that remind them: the ocean is not just water. It’s whakapapa. Our ancestor. Our teacher,” says Klink.

“By publishing these pūrākau, we give tamariki stories that anchor them to the moana, to their whakapapa, and to the responsibilities of kaitiakitanga. These are the kinds of lessons I want our tamariki to inherit.”

Also focused on improving financial literacy is Pou Herenga Tangata Awardee and bestselling author of Māori Millionaire, Te Kahukura Boynton (Tūhoe, Whakatōhea), who aims to educate rangatahi on building better money habits through a series of wānanga as part of the Māori Millionaire book tour.

“My moemoeā is to host a rangatahi specific kaupapa to inspire and impact our rangatahi to dream big, take radical action, and connect with like-minded Māori,” says Boynton.

“Without funding like this, these events are unsustainable.”

All successful recipients of Tapuwae Roa funding join Ngā Auahitūroa; an alumni network of over 300 diverse Māori change-makers, including academic scholars, community leaders, creatives, and researchers.