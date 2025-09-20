Work ramps up on Nelson Hospital Redevelopment

Source: New Zealand Government

Enabling works are now in full swing for the Nelson Hospital Redevelopment, with the site being prepared for major construction, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“In May, the Government announced a major redevelopment of Nelson Hospital as part of our $1 billion investment in hospital infrastructure. This project will deliver modern, fit-for-purpose facilities that Nelson needs to meet the demands of a growing and ageing population,” Mr Brown says.

“For too long, Nelson has had outdated facilities and too few beds. This redevelopment will increase the number of points of care by 44, bringing the total across the hospital to 197, and provide patients and staff with modern layouts and flexible spaces.”

Significant progress has already been made, including drone and site surveying, and the installation of new modular buildings to temporarily accommodate staff as they relocate to free up space for the new inpatient building. Relocations across the hospital campus will continue throughout the year to ensure smooth construction.

Nelson will also be one of the first hospitals in the country to receive a new modular temporary inpatient unit being delivered under the rapid capacity expansion programme.

“Procurement for the country’s first locally built temporary inpatient ward recently closed with strong industry interest. Preferred suppliers will begin design work shortly, and construction remains on track to meet the timeframe announced earlier this year. This 28 to 32-bed facility will help maintain services during construction and address current bed pressures.

“The $11 million expansion of the Emergency Department is also underway and is expected to be completed in early 2026, further supporting urgent and acute care during the redevelopment.”

Once enabling works are finished, main construction is expected to start at the end of next year. The first stage of the redevelopment will deliver:

A new inpatient building with 128 beds, which will include an acute assessment unit, transit lounge, pharmacy, blood bank, and rehabilitation areas.

A new Energy Centre providing resilient and efficient infrastructure to support hospital operations.

Refurbishment of the George Manson Building and the ground floor of the Percy Brunette Building.

“This redevelopment has been promised to the Nelson community for years. Our Government is providing certainty to the Nelson community by getting on and delivering it. Patients, families, and staff can now look forward to the modern facilities they need and deserve.”

