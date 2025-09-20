Overseas merchandise trade: August 2025 – Stats NZ information release

Overseas merchandise trade: August 2025 – information release
19 September 2025
Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries.
Key facts
This release refers to trade in goods only.
In August 2025, compared with August 2024:
- goods exports rose by $1.1 billion (23 percent), to $5.9 billion
- goods imports fell by $30 million (0.4 percent), to $7.1 billion
- the monthly trade balance was a deficit of $1.2 billion.
Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:
The harmonised trade tables will not be available with Overseas merchandise trade: August 2025, due to ongoing technical issues with Infoshare.
We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.
For media enquiries contact: Media team, Wellington, media@stats.govt.nz“>media@stats.govt.nz, 021 285 9191
The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.