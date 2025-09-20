Overseas merchandise trade: August 2025 – Stats NZ information release

Overseas merchandise trade: August 2025 – information release

19 September 2025

Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries.

Key facts

This release refers to trade in goods only.

In August 2025, compared with August 2024:

goods exports rose by $1.1 billion (23 percent), to $5.9 billion

goods imports fell by $30 million (0.4 percent), to $7.1 billion

the monthly trade balance was a deficit of $1.2 billion.

