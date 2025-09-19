Northland News – $600k Climate Resilient Communities Fund allocated

Source: Northland Regional Council



Twenty-two Northland projects will share $600,000 of funding to support community-led initiatives that build resilience to the immediate and ongoing effects of climate change.

Northland Regional Council Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Gibbard says the council’s Climate Resilient Communities Fund is investing directly in what matters most; “our people and local systems”.

Community feedback during consultation on the council’s Long Term Plan 2024-2034 had emphasised the importance of council taking a leading role in helping to build climate resilience.

“By building resilience now, we avoid bigger costs later and ensure our communities are ready, not just reacting.”

Mr Gibbard says funding is available for innovative and forward-thinking projects that make plans or take action to improve our long-term resilience to a changing climate.

Community organisations can apply for up to $40,000 plus GST and this year 75 applications requesting $2.8 million had been made from groups across Te Taitokerau.

Of the successful applicants, five are for Northland-wide projects, nine are from the Far North district, five from Whangārei district and three from Kaipara.

Mr Gibbard says each project is a testament to the determination of Northlanders to shape a resilient, sustainable future.

“These projects will connect communities, build capacity, and strengthen our readiness for whatever lies ahead.”

Funding has been granted for projects that create scalable infrastructure and economic pathways for local food growing, ensuring affordable, healthy kai and income for local producers.

“These initiatives build ‘food sovereignty’, reduce carbon miles transporting food, and lessen our reliance on supply chains bringing kai into Te Taitokerau…supply chains that are increasingly at risk from a changing climate.”

Mr Gibbard says other funded projects include nature-based resilience projects led by youth from several Whangārei schools that are actively shaping adaptation planning by embedding ecological literacy and civic engagement into the city’s future.

“Alongside these initiatives are proactive approaches to community-led solutions for water security, and solar infrastructure projects that aspire to embed energy resilience in the wider community, also enabling a remote a community vulnerable to a changing climate to progress their planning for a secure future.”

He says Resilient Communities Funding goes directly to supporting NRC’s community outcomes, primarily “carbon neutral, resilient communities in a changing climate” but also delivering “sustainable, innovative and equitable economy” outcomes, “meaningful partnerships with tāngata whenua” and “healthy waters, land and air”.

2025 recipients and their funding are:

-ōNuku Aotearoa – Toihuarangi “Regenerative Orchards”; $40,000

-Tree Born Forests – Food Forest “Seed Blocks” for communities; $30,000

-Āteanui Limited – Peruperu Rawa; $40,000

-Climate Change Taitokerau Trust – Food Web (Stage 2 Kai Strategy); $20,000

-Te Kura o Ōmanaia – Te toitūtanga kai ki Ōmanaia; $9000

-Whakaora Kai Food Rescue – Kai connections, sustainability and resilience; $15,000

-Maungatūroto Residents Association – Edible Village Project; $20,000

-Whangarei Girls High School, Whangarei Boys High School, Whangarei Intermediate School, Whangarei Primary School – Waiarohia Stream Community Engagement and Resilience; $35,000

-Morningside School – A Water Resilience Powerhouse in the Urban Jungle; $15,000

-Arawai Limited – Ōkokori Wetland and Forest Restoration for Climate Resilience; $40,000

-Haititaimarangai Marae 399 Trust – Tupehauora – Restoring Our Coastlines, Honouring Our Ancestors; $40,000

-Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust – Takahiwai 9B Marae Stream and Wetland Restoration; $12,000

-Climate Club Aotearoa – Student Climate Action “Ripple Effect” Workshops; $29,700

-Kaitaia Intermediate School – Climate Action Workshops; $870

-Ihirangi Trust – Te Aka Taiohi; $15,000

-Mangawhai Museum and Historical Society – Special Exhibition on Storms; $20,000

-PermaDynamics – Syntropic Agroforestry Research and Training; $20,000

-Te aho Taiao o Waimamaku – Te Mauri o te Taiao; $32,000

-Te Whānau a Te Hinetapu – Te Waiora o Pataua; $30,000

-He Kete Kai – He Kete Kai o Hokianga; $20,000

-Owhata Marae – Solar Power Project; $40,000

-Dargaville Intermediate School – Energy Resilience Project; $40,000.