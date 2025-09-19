Noguchi Coin Debuts First-Ever Pop-Up Store Outside Japan, with Exclusive Launch of Jewel Special Edition Coin

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 September 2025 – Noguchi Coin will unveil the first-ever Jewel Special Edition Commemorative Coin at its debut overseas pop-up in Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore. Strictly limited to 100 pieces and available only for a limited time, the release marks a milestone collaboration with Jewel Singapore.

As Japan’s trusted curator of rare and high-quality collectible coins, Noguchi Coin is recognised for its leading online platform and extensive range of internationally renowned coins. This landmark launch brings Noguchi Coin’s passion for numismatics beyond Japan, introducing Singapore’s collectors and enthusiasts to a world of exquisite coins sourced globally from trusted mints in Canada, Austria, and beyond.

Noguchi Coin and Jewel Singapore Collaboration Coin

At the heart of this pop-up is the unveiling of the exclusive Jewel × Noguchi Limited-Edition Commemorative Coin on 19 September 2025, with only 100 pieces available at $88 (inclusive of GST), created specially and available only at the Singapore pop-up.

The coin design features Jewel Changi Airport’s world-renowned Rain Vortex, the tallest indoor waterfall on the planet and an emblem of Singapore’s identity as a crossroads of the world. More than a landmark, the Rain Vortex represents the flow of commerce, culture, and innovation, drawing people together in harmony under one roof.

By capturing this symbol on a commemorative coin, Noguchi Coin celebrates Singapore’s role on the global stage while also reflecting its own philosophy, connecting tradition with the future, Japan with Singapore, and collectors with enduring value.

Bringing World-Class Coins at Accessible Prices

Noguchi Coin is dedicated to making high-quality collectibles more accessible without compromising authenticity or rarity. By sourcing directly from official local channels in countries such as Canada and Austria, and reducing unnecessary distribution layers and labor costs, Noguchi Coin ensures that its customers receive the highest quality coins at the most competitive prices.

In addition to the limited-edition coin, the pop-up will also feature a selection of GST-exempt coins, making them even more attractive to collectors and investors in Singapore. These include internationally recognised bullion coins such as the Vienna Philharmonic, Canadian Maple Leaf, Britannia, Australian Kangaroo, Chinese Panda, American Eagle, South African Krugerrand, and more, all valued for their purity, liquidity, and global reputation.

A Milestone for Collectors in Singapore

Strategically located at Jewel Changi Airport, one of Singapore’s most recognisable landmarks and a gateway for international travellers, the pop-up marks Noguchi Coin’s first step into Southeast Asia. Beyond being a retail showcase, it offers collectors the rare opportunity to access exclusive coins at GST-exempt prices, appealing to both local enthusiasts and global visitors.

The event is expected to draw coin collectors, design lovers, and cultural enthusiasts alike, offering a rare chance to view and own coins not normally available in Singapore. Early visitors will also enjoy access to the limited-edition of the Jewel × Noguchi Rain Vortex Coin.

Noguchi Coin Pop-Up at Jewel

Date: 4 September – 4 December 2025

Time: 10am – 10pm daily

Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, L1 (Outside Imperial Treasure)

For more information: https://noguchicoin-jp.com/ instagram @noguchicoin.en

https://noguchicoin-eu.com/

https://www.instagram.com/noguchicoin.en/

https://www.youtube.com/user/noguchicoin

