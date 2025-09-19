Hang Lung Celebrates 65th Anniversary with “Throwback Causeway Days” Exhibition

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 September 2025 – Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) announced the launch of “Throwback Causeway Days,” a curated streetscape exhibition celebrating the Company’s 65Anniversary at Fashion Walk in Causeway Bay. Since its founding on September 13, 1960, Hang Lung has played an integral role in Hong Kong’s urban development. The exhibition honors that legacy, inviting the public to explore Hang Lung’s contributions to the transformation of Causeway Bay and reflect on the Company’s long-standing commitment to creating compelling spaces that enrich lives.

The exhibition, running through October 12, is a key highlight of the anniversary celebration. It showcases the shared heritage between Hang Lung and the community, tracing the evolution of Causeway Bay from its golden age as “Hong Kong’s Little Ginza” to today’s vibrant, modern commercial district.

Mr. Mikael Jaeraas, Senior Director – Retail and Hong Kong Business Operation, said, “As we celebrate 65 years of growing with Hong Kong, the ‘Throwback Causeway Days’ exhibition is more than a nostalgic tribute. Our Causeway Bay portfolio continues to shape the district as an influencer in fashion, dining, and lifestyle. Fashion Walk curates dynamic streetscape experiences that connect with the local community and urban lifestyle. This exhibition allows us to honor our collective memories while reaffirming our commitment to revitalizing Hong Kong’s retail landscape. We warmly invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone and rediscover the stories that have shaped our city.”

Hang Lung’s presence in Causeway Bay began in 1975 with the introduction of the iconic Japanese department store Matsuzakaya (松坂屋) on Paterson Street, a significant tenant within Hang Lung Centre, which was fully launched with its official grand opening in 1976. This marked a milestone in Hong Kong’s retail evolution. Following the acquisition of the former Daimaru (大丸) site in 1988, Hang Lung further solidified the Company’s long-term investment in the area. Today, the Company’s Causeway Bay portfolio includes Hang Lung Centre and Fashion Walk—a vibrant lifestyle destination spanning Paterson Street, Great George Street, Kingston Street, Cleveland Street and Gloucester Road, blending diverse shopping and dining experience with community engagement, all set against the verdant backdrop of Victoria Park.

A Journey Through Causeway Bay’s Golden Age

Located on Paterson Street, the exhibition features four immersive installations that brought in the district’s cultural and commercial history.

“: A reinterpretation of Hong Kong’s iconic neon signs, blending traditional typography with modern LED technology to evoke the vibrant streetscapes of the past. “Drop Off at Daimaru” : A tribute to the rise of Japanese department stores and culture, which began in 1960 with Daimaru on the very site of today’s Fashion Walk. This installation showcases vintage retail artifacts and recalls the era when Causeway Bay became synonymous with modernity and prosperity.

: A tribute to the rise of Japanese department stores and culture, which began in 1960 with Daimaru on the very site of today’s Fashion Walk. This installation showcases vintage retail artifacts and recalls the era when Causeway Bay became synonymous with modernity and prosperity. “An Ode to Style” : An interactive installation celebrating the district’s legacy as a fashion and lifestyle hub, allowing visitors to virtually try on iconic looks from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

: An interactive installation celebrating the district’s legacy as a fashion and lifestyle hub, allowing visitors to virtually try on iconic looks from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. “Hang Lung 65th Anniversary”: A dedicated zone that chronicles the Company’s 65-year journey and its contributions to Hong Kong’s daily life and community through interactive games and historical trivia.

Deepening Community Connection Through Guided Walks

To further engage the public, Hang Lung has partnered with local cultural enterprise Walk in Hong Kong to offer the “Throwback Causeway Days” City Walks. Running until October 11, these 40 guided tours will uncover the rich history of 14 iconic locations in Causeway Bay — from Hang Lung landmarks to historical sites — highlighting Hang Lung’s deep-rooted presence in the neighborhood. Exclusive free tours will be available for hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program members.

The “Throwback Causeway Days” exhibition and its accompanying programs are central to Hang Lung’s 65th-anniversary celebration. Together, they reinforce the Company’s role beyond that of a leading property developer, highlighting its deep integration into Hong Kong’s urban fabric as a custodian of community heritage.



Photo Caption

Zone 1

Reimagined with LED lighting, the “Throwback Causeway Days” installation bridges past and present, blending traditional right-to-left Chinese typography with classic bilingual shopfront styles.



Zone 2, 3, and 4

From “Drop Off at Daimaru” and “An Ode to Style” to “Hang Lung 65th Anniversary,” these interactive installations vividly illustrate the evolution of consumer trends in Hong Kong since the 1960s. They also demonstrate how Hang Lung has helped shape Causeway Bay into the vibrant lifestyle hub it is today over the past 65 years.

Retro flair enthusiasts can insert a “Throwback Causeway Days: An Ode to Style” token into the installation for a chance to receive a randomly selected “Paper Doll Card Pack,” featuring six classic outfits across five collectible designs.

