Update: Missing Christchurch woman found deceased

Source: New Zealand Police

A 66-year-old woman missing in Christchurch has sadly been located deceased this evening.

The woman was found by Police Search and Rescue at around 6pm today.

Police would like to thank all those who assisted with the search, including Coastguard Sumner volunteers, Land Search and Rescue volunteers, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff.

We would also like to acknowledge everyone who contacted Police with possible sightings following our public appeals for information.

The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

ENDS



Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI