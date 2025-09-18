Tenchijin’s KnoWaterleak Achieves Cumulative Milestone of 50 Municipal Contracts in Japan

Source: Media Outreach
Trusted by Municipalities in Japan, Tackling Water Infrastructure Challenges Globally
The milestone demonstrates accelerating market adoption, with contract numbers growing from 30 in April 2025 to 40 in July and reaching 50 contracts just two months later in September. This rapid six-month expansion reflects heightened interest from municipalities and water utilities seeking innovative solutions to address Japan’s aging infrastructure challenges.
Japan’s underground water distribution networks pose significant management challenges. Aging pipes, frequent leaks, and costly replacements have become pressing issues. Climate change-induced extreme weather and seismic activity further increase infrastructure risks. At the same time, municipal budget constraints and a shortage of technical workforce make comprehensive pipe replacement impractical.
KnoWaterleak’s rapid adoption in Japan demonstrates its ability to tackle one of the world’s most urgent water infrastructure challenges. Tenchijin aims to extend the solution globally, enabling municipalities worldwide to use the platform that harnesses satellite data and AI to predict and prevent water infrastructure risks.
