Police seek information over Far North burglary

Far North Police are appealing for information about a burglary where multiple firearms and two vehicles were stolen.

An investigation has commenced this week into the burglary at a rural property in the Kaeo area.

Police believe the burglary has occurred between 4-14 September.

Detective Brooke Chambers, of Northland’s Organised Crime and Gang Disruption Unit, says finding the firearms is a top priority.

“Firearms in the hands of the wrong people pose a significant risk to our communities and we would like to return these to the custody of their rightful owner.”

A white 1997 Toyota Landcruiser 70 series “Troopy” and a 1987 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle were also stolen.

Detective Chambers says all information, even if it seems insignificant, could assist the ongoing investigation.

“We are appealing to community members who have disturbed strangers on their properties or witnessed any suspicious activity to please come forward.”

Urgent matters should be reported by calling 111.

Police can be updated online now or by calling 105 using the reference number 250915/2151.

Anonymous reports can be made via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111/Operation Garin.

