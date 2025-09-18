Police locate body in search for missing Māngere woman

Source: New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police have located a body in the search for a woman missing from Māngere for nearly three months.

Eileen ‘Ella’ Davenport, 57, had been missing from her Hain Avenue home since 20 June 2025.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, of Counties Manukau West CIB, says on 10 September Police located a body in a reserve near Savill Drive.

“Police had been carrying out a search operation as part of ongoing enquiries to locate her,” he says.

“The area being searched consisted of dense scrub and a creek which flows into the Manukau Estuary.”

Police made the discovery with the assistance of a cadaver dog.

“It has taken us some time, but we can confirm that the body has now been formally identified as Ms Davenport,” Detective Senior Sergeant Hayward says.

“Tragically, this brings the search for her to an end, and I know that this is not the outcome any of us wanted.

“She has since been returned to her whānau, and I can confirm her death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Police acknowledge and thank all those who contributed to the search efforts, including members of the public and specialist teams.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Eileen’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

