PizzaExpress Launches “Flavours of Hong Kong” New Menu

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2025 – PizzaExpress, originating from the UK, was founded by a globetrotter dedicated to bringing authentic handcrafted pizza experiences to food lovers worldwide. Now in Hong Kong with diversed culture, PizzaExpress has drawn inspiration from local culinary traditions to create a fusion menu “Flavours of Hong Kong” this September with a distinct Hong Kong flair, offering diners a delightful gastronomic journey that celebrates the city’s unique character. In exploring local flavours and ingredients, PizzaExpress has selected the century-old Hong Kong household brand “Lee Kum Kee” to develop this special menu, adding authentic local taste while upholding the brand’s dedication to quality ingredients.

Alongside the new dishes, “Flavours of Hong Kong” features exclusive Hong Kong-themed souvenirs and accessories. The campaign also brings back classic promotions, including the limited-time “All You Can Eat” feast featuring new menu items, as well as half-price offers on select traditional pizzas, allowing everyone to indulge in a multi-sensory experience.

Creative Hong Kong-Inspired Flavours: A Playful Menu Delivering Dual Experiences

The “Flavours of Hong Kong” menu showcases a range of innovative dishes. The “‘Real’ Pineapple Dough Ball” cleverly combines the classic Hong Kong pineapple bun with PizzaExpress’ signature dough balls, featuring a golden crispy crust and soft interior, paired with a homemade mascarpone butter dip – a blend of Northern Italian special mascarpone and Australian butter for a double-textured treat. The “Singapore Noodles Pizza” creatively elevates the beloved stir-fried noodle dish by incorporating premium seafood and Italian cold cuts—succulent prawns, naturally smoked mortadella, and fresh vegetables on a curry sauce base, topped with crispy vermicelli for added crunch and layered flavours. The “Hainan Chicken Pizza” uses a secret-recipe Hainanese sauce as its base, topped with slow-cook tender chicken, fresh tomato slices, and onions, and drizzled with balsamic glaze for a modern twist on a local favourite. The “Satay Braised Beef Spaghetti”[1] captures the essence of Hong Kong’s iconic flavours—carefully braised beef cheek stir-fried with aromatic satay sauce, fresh spinach, and onions, touched up with crushed peanuts and Parmesan cheese, offering a uniquely Hong Kong-style indulgence.

For drinks, the “Tropical Bliss” lives up to its name by blending pineapple chunks, passionfruit syrup, and Sprite into a refreshing tropical beverage. The “Black Cow” evokes childhood memories by combining chocolate ice cream with Coca-Cola—a classic Hong Kong-style float that’s simply irresistible! For dessert, the “French Dough with Butter” upgrades the signature baked dough balls with butter, condensed milk, and peanut butter for an indulgent treat. For an even more elevated experience, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an irresistible contrast of hot and cold.

Limited-Edition “Flavours of Hong Kong” Souvenirs: Cherish the Culinary Memories

With Hong Kong-themed accessories becoming increasingly popular among both tourists and locals, “Flavours of Hong Kong” extends its East-meets-West creativity by launching three quirky accessories, along with a Hong Kong signature red-white-blue themed crossbody bag. During the campaign, customers who spend HK$580 or more will receive a limited-edition “Flavours of Hong Kong” accessory, while those spending HK$980 or more will receive an additional limited-edition crossbody bag. Supplies are limited and available only while stocks last—it would be a remarkable experience to take home these unique culinary mementos!

Limited-Time Promotions: Enjoy 11 Classic Original Pizzas at up to 50% Off and the Return of the Popular “All You Can Eat” Feast Starting September 16, 2025, PizzaExpress will roll out a series of exciting promotions to celebrate the new school term and invite everyone to savour British-Hong Kong fusion flavours. Classic Original Pizza Series Discount Available Mondays to Thursdays (excluding public holidays) during the campaign period, members can enjoy half-price à la carte traditional pizzas, while non-members get 40% off. The offer applies to 11 Classic pizzas (Original Size), including the new “Hainan Chicken Pizza,” all featuring PizzaExpress’ signature traditional pizza base that has been proudly served since 1965. Promotion period: September 16 to November 17, 2025 “All You Can Eat” 60-Minute Feast Makes a Comeback The “All You Can Eat” feast is available Mondays to Fridays (excluding public holidays) from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM. For just HK$98 per adult and HK$58 per child, diners can enjoy unlimited servings of select dishes, including “Margherita Pizza”, “Peking Duck Pizza”, “American Pizza”, signature “Baked Dough Balls”, and the new “Hainan Chicken Pizza,” all designed to celebrate the new menu. Promotion period: September 16 to October 27, 2025 Peroni Italian Beer and Snack Combo During the promotion, enjoy Baked Potato Skins with Beef or Chicken Wings paired with a small Peroni beer for just HK$118. Additional bottles can be added for HK$28, ensuring a delightful experience alongside the delicious food. Promotion period: September 16 to November 17, 2025 “Flavours of Hong Kong” Menu Overview [1] Recipes are slightly modified in AIA Tower and Pokfulam Farm restaurants

