NZ–Saudi Arabia Business Council established

Source: New Zealand Government

Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, and Saudi Minister of Investment, H.E. Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi signed a joint statement establishing the New Zealand–Saudi Arabia Business Council this week.

“Worth nearly USD$3 trillion, Saudi Arabia is a top 20 export market for New Zealand and one of the most dynamic economies in the world. The establishment of this Business Council is an important step in strengthening trade and investment links between our two countries,” Mr McClay says.

“The upcoming conclusion of the free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council will open the door to significant new opportunities, particularly in Saudi Arabia. The Business Council will ensure New Zealand companies are ready to seize those opportunities, while also boosting investment flows between our two economies.”

Mr McClay says business councils are a proven way to build stronger commercial connections and support exporters to succeed.

“A dedicated New Zealand–Saudi Arabia Business Council will raise awareness of opportunities, strengthen relationships, and help Kiwi firms do well in this growth market. It will play a key role in contributing to the Government’s goal of doubling exports by value in 10 years.”

“Trade supports jobs in every region of the country, and stronger export and investment links mean more opportunities, higher wages, and greater opportunities for all New Zealanders,” Mr McClay says.

