GDP decreases 0.9 percent in the June 2025 quarter – Gross domestic product: June 2025 quarter – Stats NZ news story and information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand
GDP decreases 0.9 percent in the June 2025 quarter
18 September 2025
New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.9 percent in the June 2025 quarter, following a 0.9 percent increase in the March 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.
Activity decreased in the June 2025 quarter across 2 out of 3 high-level industry groups: goods-producing industries fell 2.3 percent, and primary industries fell 0.7 percent. Service industries were flat.
“The 0.9 percent fall in economic activity in the June 2025 quarter was broad-based with falls in 10 out of 16 industries,” economic growth spokesperson Jason Attewell said. “GDP has now fallen in 3 of the last 5 quarters.”
