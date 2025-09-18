Consultation on Amendments to the Specified Prescription Medicines List for Designated Registered Nurse Prescribers in Primary Health and Specialty Teams

The Ministry of Health wants to hear your feedback on proposed amendments to the lists of specified prescription medicines and controlled drugs for designated registered nurse prescribers in primary health and specialty teams.

The current schedule of prescription medicines came into effect in August 2024. Since then, new medicines have become available in New Zealand, to which wider access would benefit patients. The schedule needs to be amended to reflect these additional medicines. The Nursing Council has recommended a list of medicines it considers appropriate for designated registered nurse prescribers in primary health and specialty teams.

It is important to the Ministry of Health that we hear from the public and organisations such as your own during this process. On behalf of the Director-General, we are opening a consultation period for anyone who may be affected by the change to the specified list of prescription medicines. Once this period of consultation has closed, a legal change will be made by Gazette notice as specified in section 105E(1) of the Medicines Act 1981.

Please submit your feedback on the proposed amendments by 17 October 2025.