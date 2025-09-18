ASMS union walks away from patients

Source: New Zealand Government

Today’s decision by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) union to walk away from bargaining and continue with strike action next week will leave more than 13,000 patients without the care they need.

This is despite Health New Zealand tabling an updated offer during negotiations this week that would have cost the taxpayers more than $160 million over a 16-month term for around 5,500 senior doctors.

Based on the impacts of the last ASMS union strike, Health New Zealand estimates the upcoming 48-hour strike will postpone care for more than 13,000 patients, adding further pressure to those already waiting too long:

1800 elective procedures such as hips, knees, and cataracts.

3600 first specialist assessments.

7000 follow-up appointments.

800 out-patient procedures.

“The decision to strike follows the union’s recent refusal to enter binding arbitration to resolve its ongoing dispute with Health New Zealand, despite more than a year of negotiations.

“The ASMS union is putting politics ahead of patients, while Health New Zealand continues to engage in good faith.

“Senior doctors are among the most well-remunerated public servants, with many also working in private practice. At Health New Zealand, their average total remuneration, including overtime and allowances, is $343,500. They also receive generous conditions including:

Six weeks’ annual leave.

Two weeks’ paid leave each year for training and conferences.

A fully paid three-month sabbatical every six years.

Reimbursement for licences, college memberships, and insurance.

“Let’s be clear: this strike is a choice. It is a decision by some of the most well-paid public servants in New Zealand to walk away from patients and cancel care.”

