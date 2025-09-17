Road closed – Cannons Creek

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash that has blocked a roundabout in Cannons Creek this morning.

The crash happened about 6am, at the Warspite Avenue/Mungavin Avenue roundabout.

One of the vehicles was wanted in relation to a ram raid at a Newlands service station that occurred about 5am. It failed to stop when signalled and was travelling through the roundabout when the crash happened.

Thankfully, there are no reports of serious injuries and Police are speaking with two young people.

Diversions are in place while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

