Review of sustainability measures for fisheries – October 2025 round

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries
Updates
23 July 2025 – Consultation extended a week
Fisheries New Zealand has received requests from some submitters seeking an extension to the closing date for this consultation. We want to ensure adequate time is provided for everyone who has an interest in the review of these stocks to thoroughly consider the proposed options. We will now accept submissions until 5pm on 30 July 2025.
July 2025 – Proposed changes for orange roughy (ORH 3B) and blue mackerel (EMA 1)
Fisheries New Zealand is also proposing changes to sustainability measures for orange roughy (ORH 3B) and blue mackerel (EMA 1) for the 2025/26 fishing year. Details of these proposals can be found on a separate web page:
Review of sustainability measures for orange roughy (ORH 3B) and blue mackerel (EMA 1) – 2025 October round
Note that submissions on ORH 3B and EMA 1 now close at 5pm on 30 July 2025.
About this consultation
Fisheries New Zealand reviews catch limits for selected stocks twice a year. This is consistent with the purpose of the Fisheries Act 1996 to allow for sustainable utilisation.
We’re seeking feedback on proposed changes to sustainability measures for a range of fish stocks as part of the October 2025 sustainability round.
Fisheries New Zealand is currently reviewing catch limits and allowances for:
- Anchovy (ANC 1), Garfish (GAR 1), Sprat (SPR 1), Yellow-eyed mullet (YEM 1) – Hauraki Gulf, Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty
- Jack mackerel (JMA 1) – East Coast North Island
- Smooth skate (SSK 1) – Auckland, Northland, Bay of Plenty, West Coast North Island
- Blue cod (BCO 8) – Taranaki, West Coast of Wellington
- Paua (PAU 2) – East Cape, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki & Wellington
- Paua (PAU 5A) – Fiordland
- Rough skate (RSK 3) – East Coast South Island
- Rig (SPO7) and Snapper (SNA 7) – West Coast and top of the South Island
- Green-lipped mussel (GLM 7), Horse mussel (HOR 7), and Oyster (OYS 7) – Top of the South Island
- Blue cod (BCO 3) – East Coast South Island
- Blue cod (BCO 5) – Southland
- Blue mackerel (EMA 7) – West Coast North Island, West Coast South Island
- Gemfish (SKI 3 & 7) – South Island, Chatham Islands, West Coast off Taranaki & Wellington
- Silver warehou (SWA 3 & 4) – East Coast South Island, Southland, Chatham Islands, Sub-Antarctic
- Leatherjacket (LEA 1), Frostfish FRO 1), Alfonsino (BYX 7), Dark ghost shark (GSH 7), Redbait (RBT 3) – East and West Coasts of Auckland, Northland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty, West Coast and top of the South Island (inshore and offshore), East Coast South Island (offshore)
We are also reviewing deemed value rates for:
- Snapper (SNA 7) – West Coast and top of the South Island
- Blue mackerel (EMA 7) – West Coast North and South Island
- Rig (SPO 7 & 8) – West Coast and top of the South Island, West Coast off Taranaki & Wellington
- Blue cod (BCO 3) – East Coast South Island
- Gemfish (SKI 3 & 7) – South Islands, Chatham Islands, West Coast off Taranaki, Wellington
- School shark (SCH 5) – Southland and Sub-Antarctic
Fisheries New Zealand is also reviewing sustainability measures for Orange roughy (ORH 3B) and blue mackerel (EMA 1) as a part of this sustainability round. Consultation on the proposed changes for these stocks is expected to begin by the end of June.
Have your say
We invite feedback from tangata whenua, stakeholders, and the public on the proposals.
All of the proposals in this round were assessed:
- in the context of the relevant statutory requirements
- using the best available information, including the latest scientific information on the status of the stocks and tangata whenua and stakeholder input.
Full details are provided in the consultation documents. This web page also has a summary of the proposals.
The closing time and date for submissions on all proposals is 5pm on 30 July 2025.
Summary of the proposals and consultation documents
Supporting document
Information on the interpretation and application of the statutory considerations relevant to TAC decisions is in the Legal Appendix.
Legal Appendix: Overview of legislative requirements and other considerations in relation to sustainability measures, October 2025 round [PDF, 389 KB]
Making your submission
Fisheries New Zealand invites you to email your feedback on the proposals by 5pm on 30 July 2025 to FMsubmissions@mpi.govt.nz
A template is available to help you complete your submission.
Submission form template [DOCX, 78 KB]
While we prefer email, you can post written submissions to:
2025 Sustainability Review
Fisheries Management
Fisheries New Zealand
PO Box 2526
Wellington 6140
New Zealand.
What to include
Make sure you tell us in your submission:
- the title of the consultation document
- your name and title
- your organisation’s name (if you are submitting on behalf of an organisation, and whether your submission represents the whole organisation or a section of it)
- your contact details (such as phone number, address, and email).
Related information
Fisheries Act 1996 – NZ Legislation
Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Act 2000 – NZ Legislation
About the Quota Management System (QMS)
The Harvest Strategy Standard [PDF, 240KB]
Operational Guidelines for New Zealand’s Harvest Strategy Standard [PDF, 843 KB]
The Deemed Values Guidelines [PDF, 896 KB]
National Fisheries Plan for deepwater and middle-depth fisheries [PDF, 1.4 MB]
Regional plan provisions and policy statements [PDF, 324 KB]
National Inshore Finfish Fisheries Plan [PDF, 10 MB]
Submissions are public information
Note that all, part, or a summary of your submission may be published on this website. Most often this happens when we issue a document that reviews the submissions received.
People can also ask for copies of submissions under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA). The OIA says we must make the content of submissions available unless we have good reason for withholding it. Those reasons are detailed in sections 6 and 9 of the OIA.
If you think there are grounds to withhold specific information from publication, make this clear in your submission or contact us. Reasons may include that it discloses commercially sensitive or personal information. However, any decision MPI makes to withhold details can be reviewed by the Ombudsman, who may direct us to release it.