Review of sustainability measures for fisheries – October 2025 round

Note that submissions on ORH 3B and EMA 1 now close at 5pm on 30 July 2025.

Fisheries New Zealand is also proposing changes to sustainability measures for orange roughy (ORH 3B) and blue mackerel (EMA 1) for the 2025/26 fishing year. Details of these proposals can be found on a separate web page:

Fisheries New Zealand has received requests from some submitters seeking an extension to the closing date for this consultation. We want to ensure adequate time is provided for everyone who has an interest in the review of these stocks to thoroughly consider the proposed options. We will now accept submissions until 5pm on 30 July 2025.

About this consultation

Fisheries New Zealand reviews catch limits for selected stocks twice a year. This is consistent with the purpose of the Fisheries Act 1996 to allow for sustainable utilisation.

We’re seeking feedback on proposed changes to sustainability measures for a range of fish stocks as part of the October 2025 sustainability round.

Fisheries New Zealand is currently reviewing catch limits and allowances for:

Anchovy (ANC 1), Garfish (GAR 1), Sprat (SPR 1), Yellow-eyed mullet (YEM 1) – Hauraki Gulf, Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty

Jack mackerel (JMA 1) – East Coast North Island

Smooth skate (SSK 1) – Auckland, Northland, Bay of Plenty, West Coast North Island

Blue cod (BCO 8) – Taranaki, West Coast of Wellington

Paua (PAU 2) – East Cape, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki & Wellington

Paua (PAU 5A) – Fiordland

Rough skate (RSK 3) – East Coast South Island

Rig (SPO7) and Snapper (SNA 7) – West Coast and top of the South Island

Green-lipped mussel (GLM 7), Horse mussel (HOR 7), and Oyster (OYS 7) – Top of the South Island

Blue cod (BCO 3) – East Coast South Island

Blue cod (BCO 5) – Southland

Blue mackerel (EMA 7) – West Coast North Island, West Coast South Island

Gemfish (SKI 3 & 7) – South Island, Chatham Islands, West Coast off Taranaki & Wellington

Silver warehou (SWA 3 & 4) – East Coast South Island, Southland, Chatham Islands, Sub-Antarctic

Leatherjacket (LEA 1), Frostfish FRO 1), Alfonsino (BYX 7), Dark ghost shark (GSH 7), Redbait (RBT 3) – East and West Coasts of Auckland, Northland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty, West Coast and top of the South Island (inshore and offshore), East Coast South Island (offshore)

We are also reviewing deemed value rates for:

Snapper (SNA 7) – West Coast and top of the South Island

Blue mackerel (EMA 7) – West Coast North and South Island

Rig (SPO 7 & 8) – West Coast and top of the South Island, West Coast off Taranaki & Wellington

Blue cod (BCO 3) – East Coast South Island

Gemfish (SKI 3 & 7) – South Islands, Chatham Islands, West Coast off Taranaki, Wellington

School shark (SCH 5) – Southland and Sub-Antarctic

Fisheries New Zealand is also reviewing sustainability measures for Orange roughy (ORH 3B) and blue mackerel (EMA 1) as a part of this sustainability round. Consultation on the proposed changes for these stocks is expected to begin by the end of June.

Have your say

We invite feedback from tangata whenua, stakeholders, and the public on the proposals.

All of the proposals in this round were assessed:

in the context of the relevant statutory requirements

using the best available information, including the latest scientific information on the status of the stocks and tangata whenua and stakeholder input.

Full details are provided in the consultation documents. This web page also has a summary of the proposals.

The closing time and date for submissions on all proposals is 5pm on 30 July 2025.

Summary of the proposals and consultation documents

Supporting document

Information on the interpretation and application of the statutory considerations relevant to TAC decisions is in the Legal Appendix.

Legal Appendix: Overview of legislative requirements and other considerations in relation to sustainability measures, October 2025 round [PDF, 389 KB]

Making your submission

Fisheries New Zealand invites you to email your feedback on the proposals by 5pm on 30 July 2025 to FMsubmissions@mpi.govt.nz

A template is available to help you complete your submission.

Submission form template [DOCX, 78 KB]

While we prefer email, you can post written submissions to:

2025 Sustainability Review

Fisheries Management

Fisheries New Zealand

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6140

New Zealand.

What to include

Make sure you tell us in your submission:

the title of the consultation document

your name and title

your organisation’s name (if you are submitting on behalf of an organisation, and whether your submission represents the whole organisation or a section of it)

your contact details (such as phone number, address, and email).

