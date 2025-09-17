First Responders – Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews respond to multiple fires across Canterbury region

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are battling eight vegetation fires across the Canterbury region.

Strong winds across the region are fanning fires and the public are being asked to check burn piles are extinguished.

Fire and Emergency crews are working to bring a large vegetation fire in Southbridge under control.

Eleven ground crews supported by two helicopters are battling the blaze, which is approximately 30 hectares in size.

Fire and Emergency crews are also fighting at a vegetation fire in Springfield.

Nine trucks and two helicopters supported by heavy machinery are fighting the blaze, which is approximately 10 hectares in size.

Crews are working to contain the fire and bring it under control.

The public is being urged to check any burn piles.

Hot windy weather is the perfect condition for old fires to reignite and escape.

If you’ve been burning vegetation any time in the last few months or so, check the fire is completely extinguished.

If there’s hot ash, and it’s safe to do so, dig into it, spread it out and pour water over it.