Reasonable confidence despite uncertainty – BusinessNZ

Source: BusinessNZ



Future investment intentions indicate a reasonable level of business confidence, BusinessNZ says.

Business Sentiment Survey shows uncertainty is a key challenge for businesses, but also shows companies planning more investment than last year. BusinessNZ’s 2025shows uncertainty is a key challenge for businesses, but also shows companies planning more investment than last year.

The survey of 130 businesses shows 68% intend to authorise the same or more capital expenditure as last year compared with 61% in 2024; and fewer expect to invest less (25%) compared with 2024 (33%).

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich said investment intentions were a good indicator of business confidence and the 2025 results pointed to gradual improvement in the economy.

Asked about their top concerns affecting business confidence, the largest number cited uncertainty stemming from reversals of government policies following elections. This differs from the top concerns in 2024, which were interest rates and profitability challenges.

Companies involved in exporting were asked about their level of confidence in being able to export at the same rate as in recent years in the light of recent US tariff decisions. 73% were confident or neutral, while 27% said they were not confident.

The survey also indicated business views on the level of corporate tax, relevant skill levels of employees, ease of recruitment, and quality of roading for business needs.