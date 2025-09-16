Rapid response rescues night diver near Goat Island, Leigh

Source: New Zealand Police

A search in darkness for a missing diver involving Police and Coastguard volunteers swung into action north of Auckland last night.

Police alerted Coastguard after the diver’s car was located at Goat Island, raising concerns the diver had not returned from a planned night dive.

“He had dived at night before but we were concerned the diver was out there on his own,” Sergeant Craig Kennedy, Auckland Police Maritime Unit, says.

“Eagle took off immediately and Deodar 3 was also despatched. Volunteers from Coastguard Kawau and Hibiscus responded and six volunteers on the vessel ‘Kawau Rescue’ assisted.”

Eagle spotted the lone diver 100 metres offshore around 9.18pm, and instructed him over the onboard PA to conserve energy.

The Police helicopter guided Coastguard to the diver and he was retrieved from the water around 10pm.

“Good, clear sea conditions helped everything go smoothly,” Coastguard Kawau Skipper Thelma Wilson says. “The diver was found in good spirits and equipped with the right gear to stay buoyant. He was reunited with friends back at Leigh Wharf.”

Sergeant Kennedy says clear communications and the co-ordinated response helped avert a potentially life-threating situation.

“A key safety message from Police is to always dive with a buddy and have a fully charged torch with you if you’re diving at night.

Coastguard is grateful to the volunteers who helped.

“This was one of those incidents that highlights just how much our volunteers give. The hours of training, the late-night callouts, the time away from family and friends – it all leads to moments like this,” Kawau Rescue Skipper Thelma Wilson says.

