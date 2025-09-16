Porirua invited to get behind Clean Up Week

Source: Porirua City Council



Porirua City is getting behind National Clean Up Week this year by organising a litter collection event and making clean up kits available for residents to use.

The annual week-long event, happening this year from 19-25 September, is organised by Keep New Zealand Beautiful with the aim to encourage people to pick up litter in their community and raise awareness of litter in Aotearoa.

For those keen to lend a hand, a Harbour Clean Up event will be held at the Harbour’s Edge on Monday 22 September, from 9am-12pm.

Attendees will have the chance to collect litter around the harbourside. There will also be a free sausage sizzle, play items, spot prizes and a chance to do some planting.

The event is timed during the school holidays, so whānau are welcome to come along and burn off some energy.

For those who are unable to make the event but want to do their bit to collect litter, free clean up kits will be available to pick up from any Porirua library during Clean Up Week.

Each kit comes with two orange Council rubbish bags and a pair of gloves. Once you’ve finished your clean up and tied the rubbish bag securely, place it by any public rubbish bin in Porirua and it will be collected.

An audit completed by Keep New Zealand Beautiful in 2022 revealed that Porirua sat third in the Wellington region for having the most litter – at close to 1kg of litter per 1000 square metres.

“When litter is not disposed of properly, it can collect in our streets, parks, beaches, and waterways, contaminating soil and water services,” says Council City Services Manager David Stone.

“We are working hard to revitalise our beautiful harbour and waterways, and each time litter blows into the water it takes us back yet another step.”