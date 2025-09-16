Consultation closes on new national qualifications to replace NCEA

Source: New Zealand Government

Public consultation has now closed on a proposal to replace the National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA), aiming to lift outcomes and better prepare students for life beyond school.

Education Minister Erica Stanford says she is encouraged by the amount of engagement there has been with the proposal.

“We have received over 8,200 submissions. I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to provide feedback, and acknowledge the significant time and expertise contributed by the education sector throughout the process.

“Your insights, experience, and ongoing commitment to helping young people thrive have been, and will continue to be, invaluable, as we consider the future of NCEA.

“I also extend my thanks to parents, family, iwi, community members, and industry representatives who shared their feedback.

“Given this is our national secondary school qualification, it matters that we’ve heard from people from a wide range of backgrounds.

“Now that consultation has closed, I will take time to carefully consider the feedback we have received. My officials will analyse responses from submissions and understand which areas of the proposed changes need further investigation. They are planning for further sector engagement to test areas as needed and get the sector’s further input into the design, before final decisions are made.

“Once final decisions are made on the features of the qualification, government will work with the sector on detailed design elements – for example, the balance of internal and external assessments.

“As I have said before, the proposed changes aim to strengthen foundational skills, improve coherence in teaching and assessment, and ensure qualifications reflect what students know and can do.

“This is not change for the sake of change. We have heard from the sector on issues and we have listened. I am pleased that we have heard from professionals and from Kiwis across the country so that everyone can have their say as we work together to improve the qualification system.

“This is about lifting education outcomes for New Zealanders. It’s about ensuring that every student, no matter where they live or which school they attend, has access to a qualification that is credible, consistent, and prepares them with the best education and opportunity for life beyond school.”

