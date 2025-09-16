Charges laid in relation to Bryndwr incident

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill:

A 47-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident in Bryndwr, Christchurch on 13 August, where a woman was fatally shot by Police.

The man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and has been summonsed to appear in Christchurch District Court on 13 November.

The charge relates to the family harm-related incident which preceded the police shooting.

A critical incident investigation is ongoing in relation to the shooting.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI