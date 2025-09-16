Camera equipped trailers set to join New Zealand’s safety camera fleet this week

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is set to roll out the first roadside mobile safety camera operated in a trailer later this week, joining the fleet of camera-equipped SUVs which have been operating across the country since May this year.

The first trailer will be begin operating in Auckland from this Wednesday (17 September). Nine more trailers will join the fleet in the coming months, and together with the 34 mobile cameras operating in SUVs, mobile cameras will be operating on average for over 6,500 hours every month across the country.

“This, coupled with our risk-based approach and 24/7 operation will make our roads safer for everyone by deterring speeding nationwide, and drivers who continue to choose to speed are much more likely to be detected and fined,” says Tara Macmillan, NZTA Head of Regulatory Strategic Programmes.

“The camera technology in trailers is the same as we’re using in our SUVs, but having both vehicle types gives us more flexibility to move cameras between high-risk locations quickly and easily, ensuring that we are targeting stretches of road where speeding drivers are putting themselves and others at risk.

“Using mobile trailers also allows us to have our cameras out for longer stretches of time, and to set up in places that might be difficult for SUVs to operate. Both our trailers and SUVs will be working day and night, detecting speeding wherever and whenever it occurs.

Speeding drivers can cause serious and irreparable harm on the roads, including deaths and serious injuries. Evidence shows that we can reduce the chances of people being killed or seriously injured in crashes if drivers travel within speed limits, and that is why we have safety cameras,” Ms Macmillan says.

Like cameras in SUVs, the camera-equipped trailers can detect speeding vehicles traveling both towards and away from them, from either side of the road. They also won’t be sign posted.

Both cars and trailers have extensive security and tracking systems and are equipped with CCTV cameras and alarm systems to protect the equipment and ensure the safety of operators. They are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

MIL OSI