Aviation – Don McCracken receives Civil Aviation Authority Director’s Award

Source: New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority

16 September 2025 – The Civil Aviation Authority has presented Don McCracken with the 2025 Director’s Award at the Aviation Industry Awards Gala Dinner in Wellington.

The Award recognises his sustained commitment to maintaining and improving aviation safety, not only in his own organisations over the years, but for the benefit of the wider aviation community.

Chief Executive and Director of Civil Aviation Kane Patena said Don’s leadership has strengthened the sector for more than three decades.

“Don has shaped New Zealand’s aviation landscape through senior roles at Oceania Aviation, Flightline Aviation, The Vintage Aviator, and now Aerosafe,” Patena said. “He has consistently demonstrated an unwavering dedication to safety and sustainability across both fixed-wing and rotary aviation.”

As Chair of the Aircraft Engineering Association of New Zealand, Don has been instrumental in building training pathways for engineers, and more recently championed mental health initiatives, including industry-wide resilience workshops.

“By opening up conversations about wellbeing, Don has reminded us that safety depends not only on machines, but on the people who maintain them,” Patena said.

“His leadership and compassion are widely respected, and it is a privilege to recognise him with this award.”

The Civil Aviation Authority congratulates Don McCracken on this well-deserved award.

