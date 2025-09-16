Ambitious new Aviation Action Plan takes flight

Source: New Zealand Government

An ambitious new Aviation Action Plan has been released, containing 25 actions to grow and future-proof the aviation sector, ensuring it continues to deliver for all New Zealanders.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager launched the plan, led by industry through the Interim Aviation Council in partnership with government, while speaking at the Aviation Industry Association Conference in Wellington this morning.

“Aviation is vital to New Zealand’s economic prosperity and our way of life. The Aviation Action Plan outlines a strategic programme of work to ensure the sector continues to support trade, tourism, regional connectivity and economic growth across the country”, Mr Meager says.

“This action plan is a first for New Zealand and represents a major sector milestone. It’s a practical roadmap that tackles challenges facing aviation, including the need to embrace growth and innovation, and build a skilled and sustainable workforce.”

Key actions from the Aviation Action Plan include:

· Promote growth and innovation by reworking specific civil aviation rules, including in emerging technologies like drones and uncrewed aircraft, improving the pace of regulatory decision-making, reducing certification wait times, and automating routine tasks.

· Developing a programme of work to tackle workforce issues, including by updating the pilot and engineer training pipelines, promoting aviation careers, and progressing international mutual recognition of licences where appropriate.

· Making RNZAF Base Ohakea available as an alternative runway for wide body aircraft on a permanent basis.

· Strengthening passengers’ consumer rights and improving accessibility for disabled travellers.

· Securing vulnerable regional routes by supporting small airlines through concessionary loans and providing investment for interlining arrangements.

“We’ve already made progress on several actions, including targeted investment in regional routes through $30 million in loans from the Regional Infrastructure Fund. We have also commenced the system-wide first principles funding review of the Civil Aviation Authority, which is another recommendation,” Mr Meager says.

“This plan includes long-term steps to continue building momentum, including confirmation we will establish the Aviation Council as a permanent body. I’d like to thank the Interim Aviation Council for its leadership and expertise, and I look forward to working with the new permanent Council.

