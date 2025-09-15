Police prevention planning pays dividends at West Auckland mall

Source: New Zealand Police

An offender allegedly single-handedly responsible for $90,000 in retail crime offending has been arrested in an operation.

Police made the arrest late last week as part of a prevention operation at Lynnmall.

The 25-year-old man was located by the Area Prevention Unit who were working during late night shopping on Thursday.

Inspector Kelly Farrant, Area Prevention Manager for Waitematā West, says the man is facing 26 shoplifting charges and two burglary charges.

“The man was a person of interest in our operation and was spotted by staff just after 7.30pm, as he was wanted in connection with around $90,000 in offending.”

The charges relate to shoplifting and burglary charges in Mt Albert, Henderson, Auckland and New Lynn between April and September 2025.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear in Waitākere District Court on 23 September.

“This is the result of great teamwork, intuition and planning,” Inspector Farrant says. “Our Area Prevention team will continue running operations that protect hard working business owners from the devastating and costly consequences of retail crime.”

Nicole Bremner/NZ Police

