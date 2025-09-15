IVD Medical Holding Limited Releases “ETHK” Ecosystem Vision: Technology for the Public, Chain for the Way On September 14

Source: Media Outreach

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2025 – IVD Medical Holding Limited (01931.HK) officially announced its name change. Its English name was changed to “ETHK Labs Inc.”. This move marks a comprehensive strategic upgrade, shifting the company’s focus to core technology research and development and output for the digital industry and on-chain financial ecosystem. Through this name change, IVD Medical Holding Limited aims to more accurately reflect its new position as a key technology provider for the “ETHK” on-chain financial ecosystem and further enhance the group’s competitiveness and influence in the global digital asset ecosystem.

