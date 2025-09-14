Update: media coverage of critical incident radio communications

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Police Commissioner Richard Chambers:

I have instructed Police staff to investigate taking legal action in relation to the use by a media outlet of police radio communications.

The publication of details and use of audio from Police radiocommunications is a potential breach of s.133A of the Radiocommunications Act.

It is extremely frustrating to have to take this step but it is crucial that sensitive operational matters are protected at this time.

There are a number of inquiries and investigations underway into the critical incident in the Western Waikato early on Monday and such communications are evidence in such matters.

I am aware this case is of significant public interest.

We have gone to great lengths to provide as much information to the public and the media as we are able to at this point, given both those investigations and the sensitive privacy issues that are at stake.

I ask that media give some consideration to the potential impact of their actions.

Note: It is an offence under s.133A of the Radiocommunications Act, for any person who receives a radiocommunication and, knowing that it was not intended for them, makes use of it, or reproduces it or information derived from it.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI