Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has announced the next level boost for major events and tourism projects, a package which Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says will drive economic activity and confidence across New Zealand.

“Major events, whether they are sports showdowns, the world’s most popular artists or well-loved favourites, can be a bonanza for the cities and regions which host them, supporting local jobs and incomes in the hospitality and retail sectors and beyond.

“That’s why we are significantly increasing Government investment in the events sector and opening it up to a wider range of opportunities, including concerts which haven’t previously been eligible for funding,” Louise Upston says.

“Major events boost regional economies and give Kiwis and overseas visitors something to anticipate and celebrate.

“This $70 million events and tourism investment package is about energising the events sector. The investment will allow New Zealand to compete with Australia to host big acts and will give international visitors even more reasons to come and explore New Zealand, while also encouraging Kiwis to get out and about.

“To make it happen, we’re combining a significant injection of new money with existing funding to create a critical mass to help events and tourism grow.

“New Zealand’s economy is getting back on track but we know some of our cities and regions could benefit from an additional boost in the short-term.”

Today’s package includes:

a $40 million Events Attraction Package to secure large-scale international events from 2026.

a $10 million Events Boost Fund to support existing events and attract international opportunities.

a $10 million Regional Tourism Boost Campaign to incentivise international visitors.

Up to $10 million for tourism infrastructure upgrades including cycle trails.

“This level of investment in events represents a significant funding boost and for international comparison puts New Zealand on a par with Queensland,” Louise Upston says.

“We know big events deliver. For example, over three years, 14 Auckland shows (including Coldplay and Pearl Jam) generated $33.7m for the local economy with 490,000 attendees.

“We want to see more action like that and we are stepping up with incentives to promoters to make it happen.

“Today’s announcement is also significant for local communities and local government. Communities up and down New Zealand benefit hugely from events, and it’s important that local government is also involved in supporting activity in their regions with resources, in cash or in kind.

“As part of the Coalition Government’s Q3 Action Plan, ultimately this is about more than simply putting on a show – it’s about driving jobs, tourism and economic activity in all parts of the country.

“Tourism is New Zealand’s second-largest export earner, directly contributing $17 billion to GDP and supporting nearly 200,000 jobs. This investment will see more people coming to New Zealand, staying in accommodation, eating in our restaurants, visiting attractions and shopping while they’re here.

“In the short to medium term, this package further positions New Zealand as the go-to events and tourism destination for these visitors.

“There is more work to do in developing a bold new Major Events strategy within the Tourism Growth Roadmap and ensuring a long term pipe-line under the System Coordination Workstream.

“Our current focus is to get activity happening quickly, so most of today’s announcement is intended to deliver events beginning in 2026. For practical reasons some of the attraction package funding is spread over two years so we can have contractual flexibility if needed,” Louise Upston says.

The full package will be rolled out over the next two years, with further announcements on events and infrastructure projects expected by the end of 2025.

