NZ celebrates Papua New Guinea’s independence

Source: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Opposition Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Peeni Henare will represent New Zealand at Papua New Guinea’s 50th independence anniversary celebrations in Port Moresby next week.

“New Zealand was among eight countries present to welcome Papua New Guinea into the community of nations in 1975,” Mr Peters says.

“Half a century later, we are honoured to stand alongside Papua New Guinea to mark this important milestone.

“Papua New Guinea holds a crucial role in the Pacific and New Zealand deeply values the close relationship our countries share.

“We are committed to continuing to strengthen the ways we work together — to support Papua New Guinea’s priorities and our wider goal of a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region,” Mr Peters says.

The New Zealand delegation will be in Papua New Guinea from Monday 15 September till Tuesday 16 September.

