Events – MARCH FOR HUMANITY ROUTE CHANGE: HISTORIC PROTEST FOR PALESTINE TO PROCEED THROUGH AUCKLAND CBD

Source: Aotearoa for Palestine

12 September 2025 – AUCKLAND, New Zealand – The March for Humanity, organised by Aotearoa for Palestine, will proceed tomorrow as a powerful demonstration of public demand for New Zealand to impose immediate diplomatic and economic sanctions on Israel.

Despite a drastic change to the weather forecast in the last 24 hours, that now shows unsafe wind speeds on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, the march will go ahead with a changed route. The start time remains 9:30 AM, Saturday, but will now assemble at Aotea Square. The march will then proceed through the CBD, concluding at Victoria Park.

“People have travelled from across Aotearoa to join this historic protest, and tomorrow we will March for Humanity through the Auckland CBD – united in our call for the New Zealand Government to impose sanctions on Israel. Community safety is paramount, and so too is our collective voice for justice.” Said Aotearoa for Palestine spokesperson, Nadine Mortaja.

Bianca Ranson, spokesperson for Kaiāwhina marshals added, “Our foremost duty as Kaiāwhina is to protect and care for our communities. After reviewing multiple weather models, including a forecast commissioned twice from MetService specifically for the Harbour Bridge, it is clear that predicted winds of 75–85km/h make the crossing unsafe. Postponing the Harbour Bridge march is the only responsible course of action.”

This route change is not expected to dampen overwhelming public support. Mortaja confirmed, “Despite the route change, The March for Humanity will be the largest march for Palestine in New Zealand’s history. And if the government fails to listen to the people tomorrow, and uphold its duty to prevent and punish Israel’s genocide on Gaza, we are still committed to marching over the Auckland Harbour Bridge – that just wont be tomorrow.”

The organisers urge all attendees to dress appropriately for the weather and prepare for a historic and impactful day.

“Tomorrow, 140 Kaiāwhina marshals will be on the ground in the Auckland CBD to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities. We encourage everyone to remain steadfast and committed to the March for Humanity. We still expect thousands to turn out and make their voices heard. For those needing assistance, medics will be clearly identifiable in pink vests, and Kaiāwhina marshals in green vests will be present throughout the march to provide care and support,” Ranson added.

Event Details:

What: March for Humanity

When: Saturday, 9:30 AM

Where: NEW ROUTE – Assembling at Aotea Square, proceeding through CBD, ending at Victoria Park.

About Aotearoa for Palestine: Aotearoa for Palestine is a Palestinian- and Māori-led group, committed to the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom, justice, and dignity in their own land.

