Additional two youths charged with murder after death of Kaea Karauria

Hawke’s Bay Police have charged an additional two youths with murder following the homicide investigation into the death of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria.

The two youths are 16-years-old and will both appear in Napier Youth Court later today.

This follows a 15-year-old being charged with murder earlier this week, and a 21-year-old woman and a teenage girl that have also been charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to this matter.

Police are not ruling out further arrests and are continuing to investigate the tragic death of Kaea.

We want to bring justice and peace for Kaea’s family, so we strongly urge anyone in the community to come forward with information about the murder.

Information can be reported via our 105 service, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 250511/1317.

We have also set up a phoneline for those wanting to share information about the incident and people can leave a message on 0800 852 525.

