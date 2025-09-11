Winners of the Seafood Sustainability and Innovation Awards 2025 announced

Source: New Zealand Government

Projects to re-seed tens of thousands of juvenile pāua, drive mussel farming innovation, and develop new markets for fish are among the winners at the Seafood Sustainability and Innovation Awards.

“The Seafood Sustainability and Innovation Awards celebrate the many people and organisations who look after the marine environment and ensure the seafood sector continues to grow,” Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says.

The Supreme Sustainability and Innovation Award winner, Professor Kura Paul-Burke (Ngāti Whakahemo, Ngāti Awa) of the University of Waikato, is a good example of this mahi.

“Professor Paul-Burke, who also received the Tangata Tiaki/Kaitiaki Award, is championing healthy and abundant oceans,” Mr Jones says.

“She uses Māori knowledge combined with marine science to lead community-based restoration efforts, such as reseeding 80,000 juvenile pāua around Great Barrier Island and Waiheke Island.

“One of Professor Paul-Burke’s great achievements is passing on skills and passion to young people so future generations can look after and manage our oceans.”

Winners were announced at an event at Parliament tonight.

Mr Jones says this year’s award winners were recognised for work including developing international markets for farmed kingfish, locally led marine management in Fiordland, and commercial fishers developing a ‘crayfish sausage’ dolphin-safe bait.

“The seafood sector has a long history in New Zealand, and I had the honour of selecting the winner of the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Award, celebrating one of the sector’s champions and innovators who has made a lasting impact.

“I am very pleased to announce the winner of the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Award for 2025 is John Young, from Clearwater Mussels in the Marlborough Sounds.

“John has made a substantial contribution to our aquaculture industry over more than five decades, driving mussel farming innovation and playing a major role in its establishment in New Zealand.

“My congratulations to all the finalists and winners, I commend them on their work to ensure that our seafood sector is a success,” Mr Jones says.

The full list of winners from the Seafood Sustainability and Innovation Awards 2025 are:

Operational Innovator Award, sponsored by Fishserve

Sustainable Pioke Longline Bait Project by Rob Ansley (Ocean Pearl Fisheries), Keith Mawson (Egmont Seafoods), Jerome Chua (Massey University), and Mark Peychers (Fiordland Lobster Company)

Tangata Tiaki/Kaitiaki Award, sponsored by Te Ohu Kaimoana

Professor Kura Paul-Burke, University of Waikato

Market Innovator Award, sponsored by Aquaculture New Zealand

Jake Dikstaal and Chase Hann, Leigh Fish

Future Leader Award

Tamar Wells, Seafood New Zealand

Ocean Guardian Award, sponsored by Dragonfly Data Science

Fiordland Marine Guardians

Special Recognition Award

Jim Aitken, Mahurangi Oysters

Supreme Sustainability and Innovation Award, sponsored by Seafood New Zealand

Professor Kura Paul-Burke, University of Waikato

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Award

John Young, Clearwater Mussels

For more information about the winners please see MPI’s website.

