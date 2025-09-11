Weather News – A burst of spring showers – MetService

Source: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 11th – Monday 15th September – The mixed bag of changeable spring weather continues for the next few days.

On Friday, a fast-moving rainband will cross the upper North Island, bringing a burst of heavy rain, with the risk of thunderstorms and strong winds gusting 80 km/h.

MetService has issued Heavy Rain Watches for Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula early Friday morning, and for Bay of Plenty ranges east of the Otara River until early evening.

A Strong Wind Watch has been issued for Northland.

MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley adds, “With the heavy rain before dawn, Auckland commuters should take it easy and look out for surface water on the roads. Even after the early morning rain, thunderstorms with strong winds are possible over the upper North Island from mid-morning into the afternoon, so take extra care.”

A line of showers will also push northwards up the South Island on Friday, with possible thunderstorms and hail for southern Canterbury Plains.

It will be a blustery start to the weekend, as a brisk west to southwest wind sets in, especially for coastal parts of Southland and the Canterbury High Country.

Large waves are also expected this weekend generated by these strong winds, arriving first in the west but also affecting eastern coasts.

The next band of rain will move up the west coast of the South Island on Saturday morning, then onto the North Island in the afternoon.

There will be a local advantage in Wellington as the winds ramp up in time for the 7.05pm kick off when the All Blacks face South Africa.

“As a Wellington local, my advice is simple: wear a hat with a chinstrap, skip the umbrella, and don’t waste time blow-drying or styling your mullet,” recommends Michael.

From Sunday, the wind and showers begin to ease but a few could linger in Dunedin for the marathon, so supporters should pack a rain jacket.

The spring temperature pendulum also continues to swing. Hastings has a forecast maximum temperature of 11°C on Friday but this rises to 21°C early next week.

MIL OSI