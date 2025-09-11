Larger, wider, stronger – SH2 Waikare Gorge gets a new temporary bridge

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Larger, wider, heavier vehicles can now travel through Waikare Gorge, following the installation of the new ‘Acrow’ bridge on State Highway 2.

A stretch of SH2 through Pūtōrino and Waikare Gorge was closed last weekend for nearly 24-hours for the removal of the Bailey bridge and installation of the new bridge.

Then for the first 3 nights this week, the road was closed overnight to allow for the approaches to the bridge to be widened.

The work, which has been months in the making, means HPMV permitted vehicles, and more over-dimensional vehicles can now use the bridge, opening up SH2 between Napier and Gisborne as a full HPMV route.

The Acrow bridge is 1 metre wider than the Bailey bridge and it has a chipseal surface already applied to the decking.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Principal Project Manager Richard Bayley says Cyclone Gabrielle severed the connection through the gorge.

“We know just how important this route is for freight between Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay and for the small communities along the highway.

“The Bailey bridge had its limitations and was only ever intended as a short-term solution. Now with the permanent two lane Waikare Gorge realignment project progressing, the Acrow bridge will serve as an interim upgrade to maintain access, support heavier, wider traffic until the realignment is complete.

“Having the capacity for more HPMV vehicles, means better efficiencies for the movement of freight around the region.

“It’s vital we make sure as many vehicles as possible can get through the gorge while the realignment project is underway – the Acrow provides that added security for the journey.

“Though the Waikare Acrow bridge is still single lane, it’ll maintain the connection between Hawke’s Bay, Wairoa and Gisborne until the Waikare Gorge realignment project is completed. The project team expects to start construction on the 4km realignment of SH2 and new permanent two-lane bridge next year.

“You’ll still see our contractors onsite at Waikare Gorge over the coming weeks as we disestablish the worksite. There will be some minor delays, please follow the traffic management in place, and give the team a wave to say thanks for their awesome mahi,” says Mr Bayley.

Check out this timelapse below of the impressive bridge swap at Waikare Gorge over the weekend.

Here’s a link to the timelapse video:

[embedded content]

Installing the new ‘Acrow’ bridge on State Highway 2.

