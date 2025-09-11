Increased Police presence in Tairāwhiti this weekend

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Danny Kirk, Tairāwhiti Area Commander:

Police are aware of a planned gathering involving a number of leaders of a gang, in Tairāwhiti this weekend.

As is standard with these events, Police have been proactively engaging with the organisers of this event to ensure public disruption is limited and any activity remains lawful.

Residents can expect to see an increased Police presence in the region over the weekend. Additional Police staff will be brought in from across Eastern District to assist.

If anybody witnesses any illegal or dangerous activity, please call 111 if it is happening now, or make a report via 105 if it is after the fact.

