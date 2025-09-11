BusinessNZ – New school subjects fit for changing world of work

Source: BusinessNZ



The inclusion of future-focused subject areas in NCEA reform is a positive step towards preparing young New Zealanders for a rapidly changing world of work, BusinessNZ says.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says digital technologies are quickly adopted by businesses, and that building the necessary skills into the school curriculum will better equip our future workforce.

“The way businesses work, produce, and compete globally is shifting quickly and will continue to do so alongside the transformation of our educational system. By introducing advanced science and technology into our senior secondary qualifications, students get the introduction and tools they need to confidently pursue a career in this field.”

Rich says digital technologies including AI are disrupting traditional skillsets across all sectors, and that our education system needs to be aligned to the opportunities these changes provide.

“Educational reforms need to be practical and transparent so that all stakeholders understand the knowledge and skills students will gain.

“The next step is to ensure the design and implementation of the new subjects and curriculum is consistent, well-resourced, and co-designed with industry to meet the real needs of the economy, both now and down the line.”