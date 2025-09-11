BMX background drives EIT student toward career in high-performance sport

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

EIT student Maia Colman Savage is drawing on her years of BMX racing as she completes a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science and works towards a career in high-performance coaching.

The 21-year-old (Tainui, Ngāti Porou) is in her final semester at EIT and says her experiences on the BMX track with her siblings sparked her interest in pursuing a future in high-performance sport.

“I grew up doing BMX with my siblings for about 12 years. It would be amazing to go into high-performance coaching, whether that’s in BMX or cycling more generally, and in areas like strength and conditioning or performance analysis. That’s the pathway I’d love to follow.”

Maia spent her childhood between Hastings and Australia, returning in time for intermediate school. After finishing at Karamū High School, she studied biological sciences for a short time at the University of Auckland but found the experience isolating.

“It was half what I was studying and half the culture of being at a big uni and not knowing anyone. I also got really sick so ended up coming home, and as soon as I came home, I felt so much better. That was a sign it wasn’t for me.”

She began studying at EIT in 2023. The smaller class sizes, hands-on learning, and close-knit environment proved to be the right fit.

“Being back home with family and in a comfortable setting made it so much easier to study, work and save money,” Maia says. “At EIT you get one-on-one time with your lecturers, and that support has made such a difference to my grades and my confidence.”

Over the course of her degree, Maia has gained practical experience through placements at Hawke’s Bay schools and connections with organisations such as Sport Hawke’s Bay. These opportunities, she says, have given her valuable skills and networks to carry into her future career.

Her studies have also been supported by the Tūruki Mouhapainga Scholarship from Te Whatu Ora, which she received last year. Maia says the scholarship eased the pressure of juggling part-time work and full-time study.

“I was very lucky to receive the scholarship, which helped with my fees. I’m working and studying which can be stressful at times, so the scholarship was able to ease some of that stress and meant I could focus on my studies.

“Scholarships targeting Māori students in health fields are awesome and will hopefully encourage more rangatahi to take on these types of roles.”

With graduation on the horizon, Maia is excited about the next steps in her journey and says her time at EIT has prepared her well.

“If you want hands-on experience, one-on-one support, and the chance to build strong networks, I’d definitely recommend EIT,” she says.

Lee-Anne Taylor, Programme Coordinator Sport and Exercise Science, said: “Maia has consistently demonstrated diligence and a strong commitment to her studies”.

“She approaches her learning with clear goals and a focused mindset, which has been evident in both her academic performance and engagement in class activities. We look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make in the community, both personally and professionally.”

