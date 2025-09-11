Advocacy – Let Children Live! Save the Children and Amnesty International launch global campaign to protect the lives of children trapped in Gaza

Source: Save the Children



Save the Children and Amnesty International have launched a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the 2.38 million Palestinian children, still alive, growing up in unbearable conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory.

, while more recently, famine has been confirmed, and the death toll of Palestinian children has risen to more than 20,000. The campaign – Let Children Live – is a global call to action to remind the world what is at stake: the future of children struggling to survive one of the most urgent and devastating crises of our time. In 2024, Gaza was declared the deadliest place on earth to be a child , while more recently, famine has been confirmed, and the death toll of Palestinian children has risen to more than 20,000.

Of the 2.38 million Palestinian children alive, the Palestinian authorities have provided Amnesty International and Save the Children International with 1.2 million names. The aim of Let Children Live is to have each name carried and honoured by someone across the world, amplifying the call to protect children’s lives and futures.

Aotearoa New Zealand will lead the Global Day of Action on Saturday 13 September, the Saturday before the UN General Assembly deadline on 18 September for Israel to end its unlawful occupation. In Auckland, staff from each organisation will carry children’s names on posters and signs as part of the Harbour Bridge March for Humanity, while across the motu, New Zealanders are encouraged to take the campaign to other community rallies or share online.

“Each name carried is a child who is alive. We refuse to let these children become statistics. We carry their names, say them out loud, and demand protection, justice, and an end to the violence,” says Save the Children New Zealand CEO Heather Campbell.

“This campaign seeks to influence public discourse and political will ahead of a critical UN deadline. It also sends a powerful message of solidarity and visibility to children and families in occupied Palestinian territory.”

. Every person who registers will receive a unique child’s name and age, a social asset to share online and printable poster. The organisations are calling on New Zealanders to join the campaign by registering at the campaign site www.letchildrenlive.com . Every person who registers will receive a unique child’s name and age, a social asset to share online and printable poster.

“Each name becomes your responsibility. We ask you to share with the world – within your social media feeds, in the streets, in your local community. As a stand for our collective humanity, we must ensure each and every child is seen and their life made visible,” says Amnesty International Aotearoa Executive Director Jacqui Dillon.

“By putting the names and lives of children at the forefront, we call on the world to uphold international law and protect children’s rights ahead of the UN General Assembly’s one-year deadline for Israel to end its occupation found unlawful by the International Court of Justice. Member states, in line with the UNGA resolution and international law, to work together to bring the occupation to an end.”