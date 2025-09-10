Quick Naturing: small moves, big wins for nature

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Busy? Same. But here’s the good news: you don’t need hours, hiking boots, or a PhD in ecology to give nature a hand.

That’s the whole idea behind Always Be Naturing. An official public service request from us, encouraging everyone to weave small, nature-friendly actions into everyday life.

The count | DOC

And here’s the fun twist

Aotearoa New Zealand’s ‘population’ has just been updated to a whopping 695 billion*(ish). Not just people but birds, bats, fish, trees, and all other living things we share this beautiful land with.

So, when you take a quick moment for nature, you’re not just doing it for yourself, you’re doing it for billions*ish of neighbours. That’s a lot of flatmates relying on us.

So, here’s your speedy guide to Quick Naturing, featuring zero prep, minimal effort and maximum feel-good factor.

Start your day with birdsong

Step outside with your morning cuppa (bonus: tucked in a reusable cup) and pause for a moment. Listen. Let those tūī and korimako show off their pipes.

Korimako in song | DOC.

Lose the headphones

Your playlist can wait. On your walk or bus ride, let the soundtrack of rustling leaves, chirping pīwakawaka, and maybe even a kererū take over.

It’s five minutes of therapy, courtesy of the 695 billion*

*ish.

Taking in nature’s playlist | Belle Gwilliam/DOC

Post a nature reel or snapshot

You don’t need to summit a mountain! Take a stroll to your local park, snap a cool insect, or even a raindrop on a leaf will do. Snap it, post it, and boom! You’ve just shared a little nature love with your mates.

Scrolling with purpose. Good for the billions*ish.

A very cool gum emperor moth | Josefine Stenudd/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Put a bell on your cat

Fashion meets conservation. A tiny jingle means fewer stealthy pounces on our unsuspecting native birds, bats and lizards.

Your cat still struts; wildlife stays safer. Billions*ish breathe a sigh of relief. Small action for a huge impact.

Cat with bell collar | Tom Woodward/CC BY-SA 2.0

Donate from the couch

No boots, no mud, no mozzies. Just you, your couch, and a quick click to support conservation. Even the price of a flat white helps protect our wild places.

Streaming Endangered Species Aotearoa on TVNZ+ plus nature saving equals the ultimate team up.

Donating from the comfort of your couch = quick naturing | DOC.

Take the scenic route

Swap the shortcut for the long way home through the park. Breathe in that earthy, post-rain smell. Spot the kōwhai blooming. Call it multitasking, commute + exercise + quick naturing.

Be a scientist (yes, really)

See something cool, a moth, a mushroom/fungi, a mystery plant? Snap it and upload to iNaturalist. Experts get real data, and you get bragging rights as a citizen scientist.

Lab coat optional.

Support predator free conservation efforts

Join (or even just follow) a local predator-free group online. Share their posts, sign up for a predator-free trapping session, or cheer them on. Every little action counts when you’ve got billions*ish of neighbour relying on you.

Predator free trapping and volunteers | DOC.

Why quick naturing works

Here’s the secret: nature doesn’t need perfect. It just needs participation. And when 695 billion*ish of us (yep, all those trees, birds, and humans together) each do a tiny thing, whether it’s clipping a bell on a pet, posting a nature snap, or pausing to hear the dawn chorus, that adds up to big wins.

So next time you think ‘I don’t have time,’ remember: you do. Just a quick nature moment at a time.

Now go forth and quick nature. After all, it’s 695 billion*ish-to-one odds you’ll make a difference.

Make a difference for this whio family, included in the 695 billion*ish | DOC.

Keep up to date and following along with Always Be Naturing here: Always Be Naturing

Quick Nature Checklist

Quick Action Effort Level Listen to dawn birdsong 30 seconds Walk without headphones 5 minutes Share a nature photo/reel Bell on your cat 1 minute (allow up to 2 if your cat is in a playful mood) Click ‘Donate’ from the couch Choose the scenic commute path Minimal detour Share iNaturalist sighting 1-2 minutes Join a conservation group online

What are your simple but effective naturing ideas? Let us know in the comments.

Share this:

MIL OSI