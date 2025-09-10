Quick Naturing: small moves, big wins for nature

Source: NZ Department of Conservation
Busy? Same. But here’s the good news: you don’t need hours, hiking boots, or a PhD in ecology to give nature a hand.
That’s the whole idea behind Always Be Naturing. An official public service request from us, encouraging everyone to weave small, nature-friendly actions into everyday life.
And here’s the fun twist
Aotearoa New Zealand’s ‘population’ has just been updated to a whopping 695 billion*(ish). Not just people but birds, bats, fish, trees, and all other living things we share this beautiful land with.
So, when you take a quick moment for nature, you’re not just doing it for yourself, you’re doing it for billions*ish of neighbours. That’s a lot of flatmates relying on us.
So, here’s your speedy guide to Quick Naturing, featuring zero prep, minimal effort and maximum feel-good factor.
Start your day with birdsong
Step outside with your morning cuppa (bonus: tucked in a reusable cup) and pause for a moment. Listen. Let those tūī and korimako show off their pipes.
Lose the headphones
Your playlist can wait. On your walk or bus ride, let the soundtrack of rustling leaves, chirping pīwakawaka, and maybe even a kererū take over.
It’s five minutes of therapy, courtesy of the 695 billion*
*ish.
Post a nature reel or snapshot
You don’t need to summit a mountain! Take a stroll to your local park, snap a cool insect, or even a raindrop on a leaf will do. Snap it, post it, and boom! You’ve just shared a little nature love with your mates.
Scrolling with purpose. Good for the billions*ish.
Put a bell on your cat
Fashion meets conservation. A tiny jingle means fewer stealthy pounces on our unsuspecting native birds, bats and lizards.
Your cat still struts; wildlife stays safer. Billions*ish breathe a sigh of relief. Small action for a huge impact.
Donate from the couch
No boots, no mud, no mozzies. Just you, your couch, and a quick click to support conservation. Even the price of a flat white helps protect our wild places.
Streaming Endangered Species Aotearoa on TVNZ+ plus nature saving equals the ultimate team up.
Take the scenic route
Swap the shortcut for the long way home through the park. Breathe in that earthy, post-rain smell. Spot the kōwhai blooming. Call it multitasking, commute + exercise + quick naturing.
Be a scientist (yes, really)
See something cool, a moth, a mushroom/fungi, a mystery plant? Snap it and upload to iNaturalist. Experts get real data, and you get bragging rights as a citizen scientist.
Lab coat optional.
Support predator free conservation efforts
Join (or even just follow) a local predator-free group online. Share their posts, sign up for a predator-free trapping session, or cheer them on. Every little action counts when you’ve got billions*ish of neighbour relying on you.
Why quick naturing works
Here’s the secret: nature doesn’t need perfect. It just needs participation. And when 695 billion*ish of us (yep, all those trees, birds, and humans together) each do a tiny thing, whether it’s clipping a bell on a pet, posting a nature snap, or pausing to hear the dawn chorus, that adds up to big wins.
So next time you think ‘I don’t have time,’ remember: you do. Just a quick nature moment at a time.
Now go forth and quick nature. After all, it’s 695 billion*ish-to-one odds you’ll make a difference.
Quick Nature Checklist
|Quick Action
|Effort Level
|Listen to dawn birdsong
|30 seconds
|Walk without headphones
|5 minutes
|Share a nature photo/reel
|Bell on your cat
|1 minute (allow up to 2 if your cat is in a playful mood)
|Click ‘Donate’ from the couch
|Choose the scenic commute path
|Minimal detour
|Share iNaturalist sighting
|1-2 minutes
|Join a conservation group online
