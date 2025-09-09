Update 4 – Critical incident, Waitomo

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are today releasing photos of one of the campsites where Tom Phillips and his children were hiding prior to Monday morning’s shooting at Waitomo.

The makeshift camp was located by specialist Police, acting on information from one of the children, about 2 kilometres from the scene where Phillips died after he shot and critically injured a Police officer.

A large-scale investigation is continuing into the shooting, which happened about 3.25am on Monday on Te Anga Road.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers and Minister of Police Mark Mitchell today visited the injured officer, Officer A, in hospital.

“I was pleased that I could meet him and his family today and offer my encouragement and support to them. While the officer has a long road to recovery, we will be there to support him and his whānau at every step.

“He is a dedicated and caring constable and represents the best of what it means to be a rural Police officer.

“I’m proud of him, and the officers who arrived on the scene seconds later and dealt to the threat.”

Commissioner Chambers also met with Acting Waikato District Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth and staff this morning.

“Their professionalism in dealing with a colleague being injured and working through an incredibly complex investigation is admirable and they will receive any additional support that is needed.”

Scene examinations

A number of areas in Western Waikato remain under scene guard as Police process evidence following Monday morning’s events.

The camp area in Waitomo and the scene of the shooting remain active crime scenes, with forensic staff on site today to gather evidence.

Three firearms, including the weapon used by Phillips, have been recovered from the scene of the shooting. Several firearms have been located from the area where Phillips was camping, and further details will be shared when they become available.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers said a number of investigations are under way into the incident, including an Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation, Coronial enquiries, and a Critical Incident Review.

“The body of Tom Phillips was removed from the scene late yesterday and there will be a post mortem tomorrow, after which his body will be released to his family.

“Investigation staff are going over the areas where the family had been staying, and have been speaking with farmers, locals, and workers in the area. That work is to help us build an accurate picture of the movements of Tom Phillips and the children.”

Wrap-around support

Acting Deputy Commissioner Rogers said the children were reunited late yesterday and are now in the care of Oranga Tamariki.

“Our staff described the children as being engaged and they readily spoke with our staff, who provided them with snacks and drinks while they waited to be brought out of the camp site.

“While they are now in the care of Oranga Tamariki, we will continue to work closely with the children, taking the time and sensitivity that is needed after the ordeal they have been through.”

Extra Police staff have been deployed to the Marokopa and King Country areas and will remain in the district over the coming days.

