Lifestyle – New Zealand’s largest initiative to Get More People Physically Active

Exercise New Zealand’s Subsidised Gym Membership Programme is one of the country’s largest initiatives to help more Kiwis get physically active. Available year-round, the programme provides 40-70% off gym memberships at over 350 participating facilities nationwide, breaking down financial barriers and creating more equitable opportunities for people to begin, or return to, their exercise journey. With the September rollover upon us, all memberships are restocked, making now the perfect time to secure a subsidy.

“There is high demand for these memberships, and while the subsidy is available at over 350 facilities, each has only a limited number of subsidies available, so we encourage people to get in quick,” says ExerciseNZ CEO Richard Beddie.

Beddie adds:

“Starting an exercise journey is personal, but it benefits everyone, your own health, your whānau through a longer life span, and the taxpayer through reduced health costs. Above all, people simply feel better when they do it. The side effects are all positive, exercise really is the closest thing we have to a magic pill.”

Why Getting Active Matters

Research consistently shows that regular physical activity is one of the most effective tools for improving health, often outperforming pharmaceuticals in both prevention and treatment. The former United States Surgeon General Dr Regina Benjamin has described exercise as a “miracle pill”, highlighting its power to improve physical and mental wellbeing across all populations.

Exercise is now considered a front-line therapy for conditions including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and mental health conditions, delivering benefits that are broader and safer than many medications.

Physical activity also plays a powerful role in reducing pressure on the healthcare system. The latest studies show that exercise lowers the incidence and severity of chronic diseases and age-related decline, potentially delaying or avoiding costly medical interventions (Saini et al., 2025). Making gym access more affordable could therefore result in significant long-term savings for the public health sector.

Beyond physical health, the mental health benefits of regular exercise are profound, from boosting mood to reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression, and enhancing resilience (Nascimento & dos Santos, 2025).

Exercise also plays an important role for populations such as people with disabilities, who report not only improved physical health but also greater daily motivation, psychological stability, and overall happiness when they have access to exercise facilities (Cho & Chang, 2025).

Alarmingly in New Zealand, physical inactivity costs taxpayers over $600 million annually in direct health costs and results in a loss of more than $2.3 billion to GDP (source: Deloitte’s Cost of Physical Inactivity, 2024).

How It Works

The subsidy is available to:

First-time gym-goers, or

Anyone who has not been a member of a gym in the last 12 months, and

Anyone who has not previously received this subsidy.

There’s no complex application process. Instead, you simply:

Visit www.exercisenz.org.nz to check eligibility and browse participating providers by region. Secure their subsidy by completing a short membership form. Receive a voucher via email to redeem directly at their chosen facility.

Key Details:

Over 350 locations nationwide

40%-70% off standard gym membership fees

Open to those not currently in a gym and not a member in the past 12 months

Simple online process, check eligibility, secure your voucher, and get started

With the September rollover around the corner, there’s never been a better time for eligible New Zealanders to access affordable, life-changing fitness opportunities. Exercise New Zealand urges individuals, whānau, health providers, and community leaders to help spread the word and support those who may benefit most. By making exercise more accessible, we’re not just helping people move, we’re investing in a healthier, more resilient Aotearoa.

