International meetings to grow defence, security

Source: New Zealand Government

Minister Responsible for the GCSB and NZSIS Judith Collins is this week representing New Zealand at the annual Five Country Ministerial meeting in London.

“This annual meeting recognises the common issues facing the five countries – New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the UK and the US – and our joint commitment to addressing them through research, engagement and working together,” Ms Collins says.

“We will be discussing a range of common challenges and emerging issues, including countering terrorism, approaches to state threats, border security and tackling child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

“While in the UK I will also meet with counterparts in the UK Intelligence and Defence communities, as well as with the UK public service on public service productivity, including digital government and artificial intelligence.

“The GCSB and NZSIS have strong, enduring intelligence relationships with their UK counterparts and other Five Eyes partners.

“This directly contributes to the safety and security of our two countries, as well as broader global security efforts.

“New Zealand can’t work in isolation when we are dealing with national security – we must always work with our international partners.

This week of engagements reaffirms New Zealand’s steadfast dedication to global security and the collective effort required to address these in an increasingly complex and dynamic international environment.”

