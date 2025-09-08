Update 3 – Critical incident, Waitomo

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers:

Late this afternoon, specialist Police officers conducting a search within bush near Waitomo located the outstanding children of Tom Phillips.

I’m pleased to say they are unharmed, and are now safe.

They were located about 4.30pm, in bush, roughly 2km from the location where Tom Phillips died after shooting at Police.

This is an emotional development. To know the children are safe, and now receiving care after nearly four years, is an absolute relief.

Every person involved in this case has had the welfare of the children at heart.

While they are safe, this is the start of a long journey of recovery and their welfare remains our top priority. For that reason, we will not be going into details about where they are now or their mental state.

We can say the children were found alone and the scene has been locked down and will be subject to a forensic examination that we expect will last several days. A significant amount of work lies ahead of us, but we are grateful to see an end to what has been three years of torment for the children’s family.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers says “This is a result of incredible work by Police who had to contend with a high-risk situation and difficult circumstances both earlier this morning and throughout the day. I want to acknowledge our colleague who was shot and faces a long recovery. I will be arriving back in New Zealand late tonight and travelling to Waikato first thing in the morning.”

