Police execute warrants, make arrests across Hawke’s Bay

Four gang members have been arrested and a number of search warrants have been executed overnight as Hawke’s Bay Police continue to put pressure on gangs.

“It’s been a busy 24 hours,” says Inspector Dean Clifford.

“Police executed two search warrants, and the Gang Conflict Warrant on four occasions, across Napier and Hastings and this has resulted in the arrest of four Mongrel Mob members.

“The action overnight was part of our response to recent gang violence in the Hawke’s Bay area and reinforces our message that we won’t be letting up.”

Following the arrests, a 39-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine; a 51-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, a 37-year-old has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and receiving stolen property, while a 39-year-old has been charged with receiving stolen property.

They are expected to appear in the Hastings District Court over the coming days.

Inspector Clifford said additional Police officers remained on duty across the area as enquiries continued into two serious events – an assault on Riverbend Road in Napier, and a grievous assault on Omahu Road in Hastings – which led to the Gang Conflict Warrant being issued.

“The four victims of those incidents are continuing to recover, and we are doing everything we can to find those responsible.

“The investigation is sensitive, but the warrants that were executed have opened up new lines of enquiry and we’ll be acting on that information.”

Inspector Clifford said Police were continuing to speak with local gang leaders in an effort to de-escalate tensions.

“Members of our communities have a right to feel safe and be safe. The recent events are concerning, and that’s why we will continue to have extra staff and a visible presence across the Hawke’s Bay while this is resolved.”

