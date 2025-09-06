Update: Hawke’s Bay Gang Conflict Warrant

Source: New Zealand Police

Extra Police remain on patrol across Napier, Hastings and Wairoa, as part of a Gang Conflict Warrant in place throughout the Hawke’s Bay.

Overnight Police used the warrant for three vehicle searches and officers arrested a 39-year-old Camberley man for possession of an offensive weapon, Inspector Dean Clifford said.

“Across the Hawke’s Bay, we have a focus on keeping people safe, and Police will continue to have a highly visible presence.

“While there were no major incidents overnight, we remain ready to respond.

“I do want to thank the public for their support while we make ongoing enquiries into recent incidents and work to hold the offenders to account.”

