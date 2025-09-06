Hohem Showcases AI Gimbal Innovation at IFA 2025, Expanding into the Professional Creation Sphere

Source: Media Outreach

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 September 2025 – Hohem, a global innovator in AI gimbal technology, officially debuted at IFA this year, showcasing a powerful lineup that solidifies its dominant position in the consumer market. By pioneering innovations like edge AI tracking and the world’s first detachable touchscreen remote, Hohem has reshaped the smartphone content creation experience. This strategic foundation now signals the company’s bold expansion into professional commercial creation.

Since launching the world’s first AI tracking gimbal in 2016, Hohem has led innovation for creators worldwide. Its products dominate major platforms, ranking as the #1 gimbal brand on TikTok in the U.S.

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra: Best AI Gimbal for Starters

Powered by a highly-trained AI that utilizes a CNN-based deep learning algorithm, the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra makes capturing professional-quality moments effortlessly simple. It’s now available on the Amazon store, priced at £169 / €189. Key features include:

Hohem iSteady M7: Ultimate AI Gimbal for Smartphone Creation

The iSteady M7 redefines smartphone gimbals with the world’s first detachable touchscreen control and upgraded AI tracking—no app needed. Designed for pros, it supports a 500g payload, features 360° RGB and CCT fill lights, and has earned the IFA Innovation Award for Best in Design.

Hohem iSteady MT3 Series: AI Gimbal for Professional Content Creation

Slated for release in Q4 2025, the MT3 Series includes two models: iSteady MT3 Pro for professional commercial production and iSteady MT3 for effortless content creation.

Commitment to Every Creator

Hohem, the first to integrate AI into gimbals, has consistently delivered smart imaging solutions that elevate creativity. Now, it’s expanding its innovation into the professional camera stabilizer market.

Hohem invites all attendees to visit Booth H20-143 at IFA to experience its latest smart gimbals firsthand.

