Equity Fund

Last updated 23 February 2024

This page contains information for tertiary education organisations (TEOs) about using Equity funding. Equity funding is available for Māori, Pacific, and disabled learners.

Making education easier to access and improving the achievement of all learners is a core part of the priorities outlined in the Tertiary Education Strategy.

TEOs contribute to this by accommodating the diverse needs and aspirations of learners of all ethnicities, genders, ages, abilities and socio-economic backgrounds.

Equity funding is a “top-up” to:

Delivery at Levels 1 and 2 on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (DQ1-2) Fund (available only for disabled learners), and

Delivery at Levels 7 (degree) to 10 on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (DQ7-10) Fund (available for Māori, Pacific, and disabled learners).

For learners with disabilities, Equity funding seeks to improve their participation in tertiary education and achievement of qualifications at any level. For Māori and Pacific learners, it is to improve participation in and achievement at higher levels of tertiary education (Levels 7 (degree) to 10).

Equity funding helps cover the costs of any additional support some learners may need and is not intended to be the sole or primary source of funding. Equity funding should supplement DQ1-2 and DQ7-10 funding and contribute to ensuring the success of all learners.

Equity funding does not apply to the Delivery at Levels 3 to 7 (non-degree) on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework and all industry training (DQ3-7) Fund.

Resources

We expect all providers to offer the support required for learner success. These resources contain helpful information:

